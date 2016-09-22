Get a truly seasonal look by sprucing up your home this September

Reflect the glowing colours of autumn - rich browns and reds - in decor, for a truly seasonal look.

“The colours of autumn are rich, warm and earthy, inspired by the harvest. You can really change the look of a room by bringing in shades which reflect the purples and plums of berries, russet shades of leaves and dark greens of mosses, and which will create an autumnal sanctuary,” says Sian O’Neill, head of marketing at Topps Tiles.

“Bring in the shades with tiles for a wall or the floor. This is the perfect opportunity to introduce a practical hard-wearing surface for a hall which will bear the brunt of all those wet, muddy boots and shoes. Spruce up existing tiles by using a colour intensifier solution, which will also provide stain and waterproof protection.”

Bathrooms are often overlooked when it comes to a style shake-up, but introducing lighting via accessories, specifically with illuminated mirrors and mirrored cabinets, can make a huge difference to a room.

“Aside from sleek functionality, a carefully considered mirror can be a great feature statement. It’s typically the first thing to catch your eye when you walk into the bathroom,” says Steve Kaye, marketing director at HiB.

“An alternative to harsh overhead lighting allows you to change the atmosphere in the bathroom, and help create a tranquil ‘spa’ effect.”

“If you want to breathe a new lease of life into your kitchen but don’t have the budget for a revamp, the introduction of new handles is an easy and affordable way of making a real style impact,” says Ben Burbidge, managing director at kitchen specialists, Burbidge.

“The trend is for more discreet handles, such as top-fitting ones in brushed aluminium or chrome, and those whose finish - gloss or matt - match the doors.”

Giving the front of the home a quick facelift - by replacing the door and repainting the exterior - will work wonders.

“It’s the ideal time to smarten up the front of the home, before the cold weather strikes,” says Jill McLintock, product manager at Everest Home Improvements. “Updating a front door gives a home added kerb appeal,” she adds. “Current popular front door shades include a subtle chartwell green and a pale porcelain blue - both ideal for those who want to introduce colour without being too bold.

“In terms of design, we’re seeing a rise in popularity of the stable-style door, particularly for country homes, while streamlined designs are traditionally favoured for urban settings. Timber doors are a classic choice but modern composite materials, which have the style, solid feel and even the grain effect of wood, can help minimise heat loss and improve the security of a home.”

It may still be too warm to light the fires, but a well-dressed hearth can still be a focal point. A chimney breast can be transformed into a feature by painting it and the fire surround in the same, or a complementary, shade. Black or moody grey shades, with the interior of the fireplace in a burnished gold, mimicking the glow of a fire, would be ideal for a dramatic scheme.