Georgian property in Owston Ferry - £399,999

This attractive classic double fronted Georgian home boasts many original features, sash windows, decorative ceilings and open fireplaces.

It is pleasantly situated in the heart of the riverside village of Owston Ferry accessible to surrounding villages and the motorway network M180.

This deceptively spacious high ceiling property comprises of an impressive reception hall with galleried staircase, study, music room, dining room, sitting room, dining kitchen, utility and five double bedrooms - two of which are en-suite - and a family bathroom.

An additional staircase gives access to the roof space which offers a wide range of opportunities for futher living accommodation.

Outside there is a driveway with ample parking for several vehicles and an attractive mature well stocked walled garden.

There is also a range of storage/outbuildings.

The original price guide for the property was £435,000 but it has been reduced down to £399,999.

Viewing is essential to appreciate the accommodation which is on offer.

* Trenthall, North Street, Owston Ferry - £399,999, contact Keith Clough on 01427 873236.