From Amarillo to Conisbrough

Organisers of the 2017 Conisbrough Music Festival have made a real coup after securing music legend Tony Christie as its headlining act.

The Conisbrough community are working together to make their third annual music festival on July 1 the most successful yet to support worthy local causes and community groups.

From the proceeds of the first two music events organisers have been able to support more than 15 community groups with £3,000 in gifts and grants.

They have helped local schools such as the De Warrene Academy, Denaby St Albans, Conisbrough Castle Academy, Ivanhoe, Morley Place and Pennine View with vouchers for musical instruments. They have also supported youth groups at Tom Hill, St Peters ABC and Play Group, Conisbrough Library and Conisbrough Scouts with donations. Assistance has also been provided to the Cavaliers Marching Band, Entour, the Conisbrough Surgery defibrillator and Conisbrough Christmas Lights appeals.

Music Festival chairman, Steve Pugh, said: “In these austere times it is important our local community rallies to support itself. There are so many groups needing our backing and we have already helped in a small way to do this. We hope with the return of Tony Christie to headline this year’s event on July 1 to continue to support local good causes this year.”

The group has also been instrumental in the organisation of Conisbrough’s part in the popular Tour de Yorkshire and the Poppies at Conisbrough Castle event.

This year the Committee has introduced further benefits for local people with a Community Raffle. One of the organisers, Jim Beachill explains. “It is a new innovation. All the prizes have been willingly donated by the community. In total we have sourced around 50 prizes in just a few weeks with a value of more than £2,500.” Local shops, including Garrisons, Crusty Cob, Maureen and Lockwood Florists and Weldricks have given vouchers, with the business community and the community getting fully behind the event.