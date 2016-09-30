Fright fest event to raise funds for Barnsley Hospital patients

A spooktacular ghoulish fundraiser will once again be held in South Yorkshire at the end of the month.

But time is running out to register for Barnsley Hospital Charity’s Zombie Run. This frighteningly scary event will take place on Saturday October 29. All proceeds will go to Barnsley Hospital Charity, to support the care and needs of patients

The 5k run takes place at Worsbrough Mill, Barnsley.

Zombie Run is set to be the perfect event to kick off the Halloween weekend and get runners in the mood for the weekend’s activities. Runners begin the course at noon with a utility belt with three life tags, each time a runner is caught they will lose a life from their utility belt.

Tickets for the spooktacular Zombie Run cost £30 and group tickets for four or more people cost £25 per person. For more and to register visit www.barnsleyhospitalcharity.co.uk/events or call 01226 431650.