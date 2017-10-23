Free tasty meals from Doncaster’s Sikh community

Mouthwatering tasty Sikh food was on offer when the community opened its arms and kitchens to feed the people of Doncaster.

Hundreds of locals were treated to free food and drink courtesy of Doncaster based Sikh ethos charity, Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen, as part of International Langar Week.

The tasty food event was organised by the Sikh Press Association.

Langar Week is an awareness campaign which took place across the world with the sole aim of encouraging people to use the free food service. The event is part of the set up of every single Sikh temple – or Gurdwara – in the world.

The aim of Langar is to offer free vegetarian food, served in Gurdwara kitchens every day and usually throughout the day.

Anyone is welcome to come to a Gurdwara for langar, regardless of their faith, gender, age or status. To ensure langar reaches those that really need it, Sikhs taking part have started serving the food on the streets, now providing more than 10,000 meals a week all over the UK.

Jasveer Singh Gill of the Sikh Press Association said of the campaign: “The practice of langar is something that has been ongoing every single day for more than 500 years, having been started by the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It now sees more than six million meals served every single day in Gurdwaras from Brazil to France. Through raising awareness about langar, we want to help this practice grow.”

Volunteers served things like samosas, chickpea curry and drinks, along with educational leaflets explaining the concept of langar.

Local resident and organiser of the event, Dolat Singh, of GNFK, said: “It was great to showcase langar to people in our town. We really want to do our best to help stamp out hunger in our local communities, so it is important to spread awareness about the help that is available to people through langar, whether that’s on the streets or in the Gurdwara.”