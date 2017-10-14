Free flu vaccinations for region’s children

Thousands of school children across North Lincolnshire can keep snuffs and sniffles at bay this winter after being offered a free flu vaccination.

More than 53,500 school children in the Rotherham, Bassetlaw, North Lincolnshire and Doncaster region will be offered a vaccination in a bid to stamp out flu.

NHS team dispensing flu vaccination

The treatment, which is given via a nasal spray, will be carried out by NHS Trust nurses and have already started.

The initiative is part of the National Healthy Child Flu Vaccination Programme and the vaccine is being offered to healthy children as well as those with a health condition in reception class, and Years 1, 2, 3 and 4.

RDaSH’s vaccination team clinical lead, Sarah Thompson, said: “Flu can be a very unpleasant illness in children and there will be some children who can develop serious complications.”

She added: “The nasal spray is a painless application and easy for the children to have. By offering the flu vaccination to as many children as possible, we help to protect them in time for winter. As well as protecting those vaccinated children, the disease is less able to spread as easily and so they also help to protect younger brothers and sisters and other family members including parents and grandparents.”

Any parents or guardians wanting further information about the flu immunisation programme for children in the area should contact the team on 01302 566776.