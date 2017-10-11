Free festival aiming to improve health in Doncaster

Running from October 17 to 20, the Doncaster Festival of Research is a new initiative set to showcase the high quality of health-related research taking place in the town.

The keynote event on October 17 focuses on the work of Professor Steve Peters, author of the Chimp Paradox, a programme designed to help people achieve success, confidence and happiness and members of the public are invited to attend the free event. For more and to register to attend one of the events, visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/festivalofresearch website.