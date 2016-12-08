Four homes remain at Hasland Green development

Just four homes remain for sale at Rippon Homes’ popular development called Hasland Green on Storforth Lane in Hasland.

The leading housebuilder is encouraging homebuyers to make an appointment with its sales negotiator Jas Khaira at Wilkins Vardy estate agents in Chesterfield, to avoid disappointment.

One four-bedroom detached home and a trio of three-bedroom detached homes remain for sale at the development, with prices starting from £171,500.

Jas said: “It’s not hard to see why homes are being snapped up quickly at this fantastic development. With great local amenities, homebuyers can enjoy the benefits of being close to the Peak District and great towns including Chesterfield and Mansfield.”

Hasland Green is a delightful small development of 17 three and four bedroom homes just outside Chesterfield. With its friendly village feel and excellent schools, Hasland is the perfect place for young families to settle.

Jas continued: “With just four homes remaining, I encourage homebuyers to get in touch today to avoid disappointment. Interest has been very high on these remaining properties and I imagine it won’t be long until they are sold as well.”

The Government backed Help to Buy scheme is also available at Hasland Green, which allows buyers to secure their new home with only a 5% deposit and a 75% mortgage, backed up with a 20% equity loan provided by the Government.

For more information on Hasland Green, call 07899 981316, visit Wilkins Vardy or visit www.ripponhomes.co.uk. You can also search for us on Facebook at Rippon-Homes, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Rippon-Homes/1544724522425300