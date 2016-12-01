Four bedroom detached house in Warmsworth - £245,000

A superb opportunity is presented in this immaculate four bedroomed detached house situated within this sought after cul-de-sac and enjoying open views to the rear towards Sprotbrough.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a toilet, and a dining room with an integral door to the garage.

There is a study/reception roon and a lounge with double glazed sliding doors and a feature fireplace with living flame gas fire.

In the breakfast kitchen there are integrated appliances including a double oven, hob, extractor, fridge and dishwasher. A separate utility room houses washer and fridge freezer recesses and an airing cupboard with hot water cylinder.

On the first floor, bedroom one has an en-suite shower room, and there are a further three bedrooms.

Outside, to the front of the property there is a driveway which provides off street parking. There are gated side pathways on both sides of the property which lead to the enclosed rear garden. This well

maintained garden has a lawn with seating areas, a timber shed and greenhouse.

* Warren Close, Warmsworth - £245,000, contact John B Robinson on 01302 323575.