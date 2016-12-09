Four bedroom detached home in Hatfield - £340,000

This impressive four bedroom family home is located in the highly sought after residential village of Hatfield.

The property is finished with a very stylish interior, and offers a useful double garage and fantastic outside space, perfect for entertaining.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a hallway, sitting room, study and a lounge with a rear facing French door, fitted bookcases and a fuel burning stove.

In the kitchen are matching units, and space for a dining table.

In the utility room there is plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

There is also a downstairs shower room which includes a toilet and sink.

On the first floor, bedroom one has fitted wardrobes, while bedroom two provides nice views over open fields.

There are a further two bedrooms.

In the bathroom is a three piece suite with a shower over the bath, wash basin and toilet.

Outside is a gated secure driveway leading to the detached double garage, and the gardens are mainly laid to lawn.

* 10 Lings Lane, Hatfield - contact Haart Doncaster on 01302 341770.