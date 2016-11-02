Food review: Mouth-watering taste of the USA in Sheffield

Forget the presidential elections and remember what really makes the USA great – food.

There has been something of a renaissance in the UK when it comes to American food.

Rodeo Joe's Texan Grill 722a Chesterfield Road Woodseats

No longer seen as an unsophisticated alternative to the fine dining experience, US diners, burger joints and barbecue houses have become the in vogue eateries.

And for anybody fed up with the presidential elections, it’s good to remember that our friends across the pond have at least one positive to offer – their food.

So when I heard that Rodeo Joe’s Texan Grill opened two months ago in the former Swanky Franks, Woodseats, it was high on the list to try.

Allured by the promise of big burgers, juicy steaks, large portions, and an all-American experience, I took along a friend who would appreciate the offering.

Rodeo Joe's Texan Grill 722a Chesterfield Road Woodseats Mia, Lyndsey and Cheyenne front of house

We entered to 50s rock ‘n’ roll, blues and soul filling the airwaves and walls covered with USA memorabilia.

As we made our way to the restaurant upstairs, one felt a million miles from chilly Sheffield. I almost expected our waitress to ask ‘how ya’ll doing today?’ as we took our seats.

Rodeo Joe’s menu is divided into different states, pulling together all of owner Toni Dente’s favourite dishes from across the country.

All the meat is locally sourced, mainly from Bakewell Market, and 28-day aged. All other ingredients are sourced local too and all food is cooked fresh to order.

For starters, I had buffalo chicken wings, which were a sticky mess of deliciousness.

My friend, Steve, opted for the garlic mushrooms which were sublime, soft, creamy and perfectly seasoned.

So good were the mushrooms, in fact, we kept the remaining sauce for future chip-dunking.

For main course, I could not refuse the Fat Toni Double Italian Stacker, which turns out to be the owner’s namesake burger.

Complete with two six-pound beef patties, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, salad, ‘secret’ special sauce and a hint of Italian herbs – I died and went to meat and cheese heaven. Superb.

Steve opted for a medium-rare rib-eye steak. Dark brown on the outside and pink in the middle, it was cooked perfectly and served with a delicious peppercorn sauce. Both dishes came with fries, side salad and home-made coleslaw.

The service was really friendly, if slightly over attentive. The atmosphere was great and at just over £50, it was reasonable.

So if you want to remember what’s good about the States again amid the – frankly insane – elections, I suggest a visit soon.

Star rating out of five:

Food: 5

Service: 4

Atmosphere: 4

Value: 3

Three more to choose from

The BBQ Collective, The Hop, West One Plaza

Longhorn Smokehouse, Head of Steam, Norfolk Street

Lucky Fox, Division Street