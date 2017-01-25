FOOD REVIEW: Jaunt to Jonty’s was worth morning wait

When we arrived at Made By Jonty there was a queue - and I took this as a good sign.

When a brunch spot has a wait for a table, you’re probably in for a pretty good meal.

Belgian waffles with greek yoghurt, berry compote, pecans, chocolate sauce and maple syrup at Made By Jonty, Sharrow Vale Road.

And I wasn’t disappointed. Some 20 minutes after arriving at the restaurant, on Sharrow Vale’s popular ‘foodie mile,’ we sank into a table by the door and ordered coffee while checking out the menu. There was a great selection of traditional ‘brunch’ foods, plus a specials board, featuring delights like wild mushroom black pudding hash and steak ciabatta, which changes frequently. We decided on Belgian waffles with maple syrup, a breakfast bagel, and a brownie for the little one.

When the food came to the table, in very decent time, the first thing to note was the prettiness of the presentation. Appearance clearly matters to Jonty - the Bents Green chef who launched the restaurant six years ago.

“I like my dishes to look good,” explained Jonty, who is personally in the kitchen five of the restaurant’s six days every week.

And they do. I did have to ask for a little extra maple syrup, as the pretty ‘swizzle’ around the side of the plate wasn’t going to cut it, but our friendly waitress obliged all too happily and I sank into two delicious waffles that were surprisingly light and didn’t leave me feeling ‘bogged down’ as waffles sometimes do. Sweet and moreish to the last bite.

Made By Jonty, Sharrow Vale Road.

My husband’s breakfast bagel was a work of art, and every bit as good as it looked; a tasty sausage patty, with cheese, eggs and well-cooked bacon that was moist, but managed not to make the glazed bagel soggy.

“That’s probably my favourite thing on the menu,” added Jonty, who said hundreds of people visit for brunch every Saturday.

“It’s essentially my version of an egg McMuffin - who doesn’t love those?! “We do everything well, but I must say poached eggs are our speciality.

“Half of the people we get in here are vegetarians dropping by for our poached eggs.”

The brownie was sensational too and left us both eyeing up the other eye-catching cakes on the counter to see what we could get to take home in a doggie bag.

This place feels too cool for school, and you feel cool just for being there.

Along with the well-made drinks, the bill for the three of us came to £21.10.

Save our table, please Jonty - we’ll be back!

Star ratings out of five:

Food: 5

Service: 5

Atmosphere: 4

Value: 4

