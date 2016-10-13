Five bedroom Sheffield home for sale on prestigious development - £700,000

Located on this prestigious development in the heart of Whirlow occupying an enviable plot approaching a quarter of an acre is this delightful and well presented five bedroom detached home, which is offered for sale without a chain.

The property offers spacious accommodation and on the ground floor there is a cloakroom/toilet, an exceptionally well proportioned lounge with an impressive Inglenook fireplace and a dining room with fabulous views of the rear garden with patio doors leading out.

In the breakfast/living kitchen there are appliances including an AEG microwave, a NEFF double oven and grill, a four ringed NEFF gas hob, an integral Miele dishwasher and an American style Whirlpool fridge freezer with water dispenser.

There is also a utility room, conservatory and a family room ideal as a snug, home office, library, playroom or games room.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with an en-suite, and four further bedrooms. The family bathroom has a five piece suite.

Outside, there is a generous south facing garden and a brick built detached garage.

* 3 Whirlow Grange Avenue, Shefield - offers in the region of £700,000, contact Fine & Country on 0114 4040044.