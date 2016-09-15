Five bedroom detached family home for quarter of a million pounds

DDM Residential is delighted to offer to the open market this five bedroom detached family home situated in a popular semi rural village.

The accommodation benefits from uPVC double glazing and oil fired central heating and briefly comprises an entrance hall and cloakroom, a forward facing lounge, a study and a generous dining kitchen which has an excellent range of units with solid wood work surfaces and an integrated four ring electric hob with extractor over, an integrated electric double oven and grill and space and plumbing for washing macine and America style fridge freezer.

To the first floor there are three bedrooms including the master with an en-suite shower room and a family bathroom with a white suite including a fully tiled walk in shower.

To the second floor there are two further bedrooms with Velux windows, one of which has en-suite facilities including a walk in shower.

Outside the property is fronted by a lawned garden. To the rear of the property there is a low maintenance wall and fence enclosed garden.

There is generous off road parking and a double garage.

* 15 The Old Moorings, Eastoft - £250,000, contact DDM Residential on 01427 616161.