FAST TRACK: Experience Doncaster to York rail trip ... in 90 seconds!

South Yorkshire commuters can travel fast forward in time to celebrate an inter-city operator's big birthday.

Virgin Trains is also inviting regional passengers to experience London to York's 172 miles of iconic track-side scenes in just eight minutes via Doncaster ... but don't blink or you'll miss it!

And now, to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary, you too can also enjoy exhilarating accelerated cab view with sped up film footage shared here.

Virgin, who took over East Coast route in 2015, plans to create three services an hour and quicker journeys between York and London King’s Cross after introduction of new fleet of state-of-the-art Azuma trains.

Regional marketing director Danny Gonzalez said: “Train travel in Britain offers some stunning sights. We defy anyone to enjoy the same experience when stuck in motorway traffic or peeking through tiny windows of a plane.

"We’re lucky enough to operate two of the most iconic, famous routes in the country. We’d encourage everyone to take the time to see these for themselves. But, if you’ve only got a few minutes to spare, these videos offer a beautiful introduction.”

... arriving in York 90 seconds later!

And, if you want to see the entire trip real-time, log onto revolutionary on-board entertainment service BEAM next time you use a Virgin Trains service.