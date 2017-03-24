Don't take allergies lying down - brand new bouncy anti-allergy bedding is a winner

Slumberdown’s brand new Bouncy Anti-Allergy collection claims to ensure night time allergy sufferers don’t have to take allergies lying down or compromise on comfort.

I wasn't convinced until I tested a single duvet and pillows out on my teenage daughter - a daughter with a constant sneezing habit.

The difference in her sleeping pattern was really quite remarkable.

Gone are the bedtime sneezes and she said the bedding is extremely comfortable too.

Anyone interested in trying out this new range should do so straight away as is currently on offer at Tesco with a huge 50% off, so it won’t break the bank either.

Packed with a unique Rebound® filling, the bedding is made up of millions of tiny spirals that act like springs and bounce back into shape night after night, so the duvet will keep its shape for years to come. Plus, it inhibits dustmites, bacteria and fungus so it’s a must for allergy sufferers.

All products in the new range have achieved the Allergy UK Seal of Approval. The bedding is machine washable at 40° and will go through the tumble dryer.

Promotion prices (until March 28):

Single duvet: £10

Double duvet: £12.50

King size duvet: £15

Mattress protector: £5.50

Pillow: £6

Pillow protector: £5