Executive style home in Swinton for sale for £315,000

Standing within this popular, well regarded area of Swinton upon this small select private cul-de-sac, accessed via electronically operated gates is this executive style four bedroom detached residence.

It warrants an internal inspection to appreciate the standard and size of accommodation on offer.

It benefits from gas fired central heating, double glazing to windows and off road parking provided by the driveway and large garage. It has an EPC grade D.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a dining hall, cloaks/toilet, and a lounge with focal fireplace.

The superb family kitchen has a large space for a range cooker and an integrated microwave and dishwasher. Extending from the kitchen there is the open plan family reception room with an open plan aspect leading to the conservatory.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with en-suite shower room and three further bedrooms. The bathroom has a three piece matching suite.

Outside there are established and well maintained gardens to both the front and rear.

* 4 Hawthorne House, Hawthorne Chase, Swinton - £315,000, contact Merryweathers on 01709 590472.