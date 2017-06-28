Ed Sheeran announces summer 2018 stadium tour

Global singing superstar Ed Sheeran has announced a nationwide UK summer stadium tour for 2018.

The Yorkshire-born Shape Of You hitmaker, who topped the bill at last weekend's Glastonbury Festival, will appear in Manchester, Newcastle, London and Cardiff next summer - with two dates at Wembley Stadium.

The dates are:

Etihad Stadium, Manchester - 24 May

St James' Park, Newcastle - 8 June

Wembley Stadium, London - 15 and 16 June

Principality Stadium, Cardiff - 22 June

A spokesman said: "Following his triumphant Glastonbury Festival headline performance, Ed Sheeran is delighted to announce his nationwide 2018 UK stadium tour, marking the biggest tour of his career to date.

"Kicking-off at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on 24 May, Ed will follow with shows in Newcastle (St James’ Park – 8 June) and London (2 x Wembley Stadium’s – 15/16 June), before closing at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 22 June."

Tickets are available on general sale from 10am on Saturday 8 July.