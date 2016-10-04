Dream homes for first time buyers in Sheffield

Sheffield Housing Company (SHC), a joint venture between Sheffield City Council, Keepmoat and Great Places Housing Group, has launched its first collection of shared ownership properties in the city.

The 12 two, three and four-bedroomed homes have been built by Keepmoat at the Brearley Forge development in Parson Cross. They will be sold through Plumlife, the sales specialists at Great Places Housing Group.

SHC has a 15-year plan to build 2,300 new homes, ranging from two – six bedroomed houses, across seven of the city’s suburbs. All properties will include modern energy saving systems and contemporary designs.

Gill Furniss MP for Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough launched the shared ownership properties alongside Matthew Harrison, chief executive of Great Places Housing Group and Richard Coy, partnerships manager at Keepmoat.

She said: “For far too many people the dream of owning their own home seems to be forever out of reach. That’s why I’m so pleased to be launching these new shared ownership homes in Parson Cross and I congratulate Sheffield Housing Company on its bold plan to extend the project across the city. Every newly built home counts and shared ownership is a great way for first-time buyers to put their own roof over their heads.”

Sadie Thompson, the first purchaser of a shared ownership home at Brearley Forge, said: “I’m the first shared ownership customer to buy at the Brearley Forge scheme. It’s a fantastic opportunity without which I would not have been able to purchase my own property. This is a great idea for house hunters in the city and I know Sheffield Housing Company is planning to develop more of these shared ownership developments across the city.”

John Clephan, project director at Sheffield Housing Company, said: “SHC strives to build quality homes that can be enjoyed by as many people as possible. The majority of these are for outright sale, however we also build homes for affordable rent and private rent. This new shared ownership housing will now offer another option to those looking to buy their own home. Increasing the choice of housing in an area is an important factor in building and maintaining a strong residential community. The different types of housing tenure available to people certainly contributes to that.”

Matthew Harrison, chief executive of Great Places Housing Group said: “The Brearley Forge development will transform Parson Cross and create a vibrant new community. Shared Ownership offers a real opportunity to local working people who will have the chance to step onto the property ladder and purchase a brand new home without the need for a huge deposit.”

Ian Hoad, regional director at Keepmoat, said: “We are extremely excited to be involved in this fantastic project, which I believe will become a showcase for what a public private partnership can achieve. We are delighted to be building our partnership with Sheffield City Council and Great Places Housing Group and are committed to creating a lasting legacy in the area.”

Shared ownership houses are available for £38,500 for a 35 percent share of a two-bedroomed home with a monthly rent of £164, £42,000 for a 35 percent share of a three-bedroomed property with a monthly rent of £179 and finally £47,250 for a 35 percent share of a four-bedroomed house with a monthly rent of £201.

Great Places has a development pipeline of more than 400 new affordable homes in 2016/17 and was recently ranked by Inside Housing as the fastest growing housing association in the north, in terms of number of properties developed.

The shared ownership show home at Brearley Forge is open on Saturdays from 11am – 4pm and mid weekdays by appointment only. For more information please call the Plumlife sales team on 0161 447 5050 or log onto www.plumlife.co.uk