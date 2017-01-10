Doors open at South Yorkshire show home

The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Bellway has given would-be house buyers a real treat by throwing open the doors of the first show home at its Dore development, Wyvern Grange.

The show home, a stunning, five bedroom detached Mayfield has been designed to encapsulate all the best elements of a development that has already proved a huge hit with buyers – despite the fact that the sales office has only been open three months.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “The village of Dore is exquisite, its amenities superb, and demand for new homes high. Add to that the fact we feel we’ve got it exactly right in terms of the mix of homes, and it’s fair to say that Wyvern Grange will fast become one of those developments where the homes more or less sell themselves.”

Located just a few minutes’ stroll from the picturesque centre of Dore, Wyvern Grange features 64 three, four and five bedroom homes, all of which boast exclusive design features are being built to a premium specification. And amongst the most impressive is the fabulous five bedroom Mayfield show home that has just opened to the public.

This superb detached family home provides over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space across three floors and includes an impressive open plan painted kitchen with island unit and Belfast sink, dining area and family room with French doors on the ground floor. There’s also a formal living room with inglenook fireplace and wood burner, utility room and WC on this level. The first floor boasts two double bedrooms, a contemporary family bathroom with separate shower cubicle and a master suite complete with dressing area and an en suite shower room with walk-in remote control shower. Meanwhile, the second floor has two spacious double bedrooms and a separate bathroom with walk-in shower. Externally there’s a double garage, driveway that offers additional parking and gardens to both front and rear.

“Our intention with every show home is to give potential buyers a real taste for what life would be like living in a Bellway home,” continued Melanie. “And judging by the reaction we’ve had it certainly looks like it’s been done to perfection here in Dore.”

“Virtually every visitor we’ve had to the show home so far has commented on how much they love the fact it looks like a real, functioning family home and that really is the best possible feedback we could ask for.”

Designed to appeal to professionals and families alike, Wyvern Grange is ideally situated for virtually everything you can want from a location. Both cosmopolitan Sheffield and the tranquil beauty of the Peak District are virtually on its doorstep. There’s easy access to a number of exceptional schools, both primary and secondary. While the village itself is renowned for its spirited community atmosphere, host of social clubs, and excellent range of local amenities, including everything from independent grocers to quaint delicatessens and traditional public houses.

Prices at Wyvern Grange range from £424,995 for a four-bedroom, semi-detached Hathersage to £774,995 for a five-bedroom, detached Deighton.

For more information call 0114 236 6109, visit www.bellway.co.uk, or pay a visit and see the show home for yourself – the sales office is open Thursday to Monday from 10am – 5pm.