Doncaster rock star John Parr drafted in to replace Captain Sensible at huge 80s music festival

Doncaster St Elmo's Fire singer John Parr has been drafted in to replace Happy Talk star Captain Sensible at a huge 80s music festival.

The Sykehouse-based singer-songwriter has been added to the bill at Rewind North, a huge 80s music festival which will take place in Cheshire in August.

John, who achieved worldwide success with the classic St Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) in 1985, will replace the beret-clad Captain, best known for his 1982 smash, a cover of the song first made famous in South Pacific.

It will be the second time he has appeared at Rewind - taking to the stage to perform his classic anthem in 2015.

It has also been announced that X Factor 2010 winner Matt Cardle will make a very special appearance at both Rewind Scotland and Rewind North, joining The Trevor Horn Band during their set at Rewind Scotland at Scone Place in Perthshire on July 22 and Rewind North at Capesthorne Hall on August 5.

Trevor Horn’s set will include massive hits that he produced including “Video Killed the Radio Star” (The Buggles), “Two Tribes” (Frankie Goes To Hollywood), and “Slave To The Rhythm” (Grace Jones).

This year’s Rewind Scotland features headliners The Human League on Saturday 22 June, and Billy Ocean on Sunday 23 July. Rewind North features headliners Sister Sledge and Village People on Saturday 5 August and Status Quo on Sunday 6 August.

Rewind Scotland runs from Friday 21 July until Sunday 23 July, Rewind North runs from Friday 4 August to Sunday 6 August and Rewind South runs from Friday 18 August to Sunday 20 August.

Tickets can be booked from the official Rewind website www.rewindfestival.com.