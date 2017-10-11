Doncaster Hospice celebrates 25th birthday

A fundraising garden fete helped dedicated staff, patients, carers and volunteers celebrate Doncaster hospice’s 25th birthday and at the same time raise £3,614.

The fete had rides, a sandpit, face-painting and the chance to hold birds of prey for children, with stalls, cakes, tombolas and much more for adults, which helped to get the cash rolling in. This week the final amount was revealed by St John’s Hospice staff after all the takings, donations and collection tins were counted. Hospice manager, Andrew Brankin, said: “I’d like to thank everyone for support and volunteering to make our 25th birthday celebration a wonderful success. The day raised more than £3,600 for our Appeal.”