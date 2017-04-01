Doncaster – Hideous history of a disgusting town?

The horrible history of Doncaster has been brought to life thanks to the pen of a talented local teacher.

Phil Sheppard, a teacher at Hexthorpe Primary Academy, has written a comical play that looks that the ‘hideous history’ of the town and it is aimed at children and families.

The comical production called Disgusting Doncaster will be performed by local professional actor troupe Talegate Theatre Productions and the play will premiere at Doncaster’s flagship theatre Cast this Easter on Friday April 7 and Saturday April 8.

“We’re giving Doncaster’s rich history a comical slant as our characters travel back in time,’ said Phil Sheppard, who is also the author/illustrator of the children’s book Discover Doncaster,

The talented teacher added: “There are funny sketches with the Romans, toilet inventor Thomas Crapper rapping, farcical goings-on with the Mallard and even a dinosaur on the loose.”

The show, which follows the adventures of two school children who venture through time to complete their homework on a time-travelling toilet, will include a few surprises for the audience as well.

Phil added: “We’re adding smells to the show that will really bring the past to life – some nice, some not so nice.”

He further added: “This makes it fun and is the best way for children to learn about Doncaster’s rich and varied history and that our town is a really interesting place to come from.”

Talegate Theatre Productions have just completed a tour of local primary schools in which children devised scenes for the play themselves. Supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the tour involved children writing their own comical sketches based in different times in Doncaster’s history. At each of the schools, the children ended the day by sharing their performances with an audience of parents and peers. Some of their ideas may even make it into the final play performed at Cast.

James Worthington, founder of Talegate Theatre Productions, said: “The children we worked with really embraced the chance to act out some of the most fascinating parts Doncaster’s history. They had some fantastic, really imaginative and funny ideas and learnt a lot about Doncaster in the process. They loved to perform their scenes to the parents and other children invited in to watch – we’ve definitely got some future actors, writers and historians coming up through our schools.”

Disgusting Doncaster is on at Cast on Friday April 7 and Saturday April 8, tickets are £10.50 (£9 concessions), available from Box Office on 01302 303 959 or at castindoncaster.com website.