Doncaster diva will be on song

Doncaster diva Lesley Garrett hopes to raise the roof when she leads the celebrations along with South Yorkshire dementia charity Lost Chord at their annual Christmas concert in December.

The leading opera star is a patron and keen and active supporter of the organisation that provides vital interactive musical sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

On December 19 at 7pm she will join some of Lost Chord’s most acclaimed musicians for a fundraising Christmas evening at Doncaster’s magnificent Minster Church of St George.

She will be joined in the special festive celebration by sopranos Natalie Montakhab and Ella Taylor, international concert pianist Benjamin Frith and pianist Sandy Middleton, flautist Carys Gittins, harpist Alis Huws and members of the Sheffield High School Choir supported by Claire Wallace and Heidi Rolf.

The evening will also include mulled wine and mince pies, served during the interval.

“Lesley is one of our most enthusiastic patrons and has taken part in many wonderful events for us, but this is the very first time she has been able to return to her South Yorkshire roots for our very special Christmas celebration,” said Lost Chord chief executive, Helena Muller. Tickets are £16 in advance, £18 on the door, £10 for under 16s. Call 01709 811160.