Doncaster culture strategy launched

Brace yourself - Doncaster could be set for its own cultural revolution.

It may not be in the mould of the one they had in China - but plans have been drawn up to create a major boost for cultural pursuits in the borough.

Doncaster Council is working on plans to transform the borough’s cultural scene by attracting more money into the sector, and by getting more people of all ages involved.

Details of how it will be done have not yet been finalised. But the council has drawn up a Partnership Culture Strategy, which has been presented to Doncaster Council’s Cabinet. Under the plan, the council will not be putting more of its own cash into culture - but it will be looking to bring in more cash from external investment.

It will also seek to boost the profile of some of the borough’s less well known or cultural attractions, such as Ashworth Barracks, the Vulcan Experience, Markham Grange Steam Museum and Doncaster Little Theatre.

It outlines a number of targets, aiming to celebrate and enhance culture in the town, as shaped by residents and developed by Doncaster’s Creative and Cultural Strategic Partnership (CCSP).

There are four targets; raise the profile of Doncaster through arts, creativity, heritage and culture; encourage people from all sections of the community to take part in creative and cultural activities; encourage all children and their families take part in cultural experiences; and use culture and creativity to drive inclusive growth in the town.

Each target will be addressed by 2019. It is expected the strategy will be updated to meet with changing needs.

Welcoming the strategy Mayor Ros Jones said: “I think it’s long overdue. We have to ensure this is a living document because this is a great borough and it can grow.

“It’s up to each and every one of us, from all different cultures, to come together and make it grow and thrive. We are delighted at this document and it shows that we are a city in everything but name.”

The report listed many different cultural venues the town has to offer, including three theatres, two art galleries, arts organisations, six museums, libraries, cinemas and sports venues.

Deputy Mayor Coun Glyn Jones said: “Different people from different age groups have a slightly different perception of culture. I know some people who perceive culture to be greyhound racing and pigeon racing, but equally some people believe that it’s all down to art and music.

“It’s such a wide and varied element is culture that it’s nearly impossible to take on everything about it, but we have to endeavour to do that because we are a diverse society not only in age but in race and cultures.”

