Doncaster beauty queen seeks sponsorship

A South Yorkshire teenager is celebrating after making it to the final of Miss Teen Great Britain.

Charlotte Richardson, aged 17, of Doncaster, is the current Miss Teen South Yorkshire and will compete against other teen finalists from across the country at the final in October.

“This competition was my dream and I was so happy to find out I had made it to the final,” said Charlotte.

“There were about 100 girls in the semi-final so I’m really pleased to have made the cut. I’m really hoping to win the competition and succeed in finding a modelling agency to help me fulfil my ambition of becoming a model.”

The teenage beauty, and former pupil of Trinity Academy, is now seeking a local sponsor, to help her secure her in place in the final.

“I actually made it to the final of the competition last year, but didn’t manage to find a sponsor in time,” said Charlotte, who is currently studying travel and tourism at a college in Scunthorpe, and says she would like to work as cabin crew while she is building up her modelling portfolio.

“It costs about £500 to secure my place and cover expenses for the final so I really do need the backing of a local company - whose logo would be featured on the Miss teen Great Britain website and on social media in the run up to the final.”

Email charl.richardson@hotmail.com if you would like to offer sponsorship.