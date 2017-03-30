Doncaster artist set to enjoy brush with success with library exhibition

A Doncaster artist is set for a brush with success when her paintings go on show in a month long exhibition in her hometown.

Anne E Hutchinson will see her pictures go on display at Doncaster Library in Waterdale from April 1.

Anne has been painting for more than 40 years.

She said: "I've been an artist for about 40 years, so it is a wonderful honour for my work to go on show in my hometown. The exhibition has lots of different works - something for everyone."

Anne, 75, of Balby, has been involved with art since a young age and developed her talents at a series of classes, developing her styles, which include watercolours and oils.

She said: "It is a hobby more than anything. Painting keeps me active and I enjoy it."

Following the death of her husband Anne put down on her easel and paints for more than 10 years but she has returned to the art world and this will be the first time her work has been displayed at Doncaster Library.

One of her pictures which will feature in the exhibition.

She said: "I've had work exhibited in London before so its great my paintings are on show in Doncaster."

The display includes still life paintings, animals and real life seaside locations. It runs until April 28.