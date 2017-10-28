Digging deep for bloomin Doncaster competition

It was a blooming great evening as attendance at Doncaster in Bloom prize giving proved the competition was still flourishing.

There were around 129 entrants across the competition’s eight categories this year and each one received a certificate and congratulations from organisers, Doncaster Council. Invited guests were joined by civic mayor, George Derx, Alan Tolhurst and Paul Tanney from St Leger Homes and Lee Plevey from Pleveys Garden Centre.

Events officer at Doncaster Council, Anita Johnson, said: “The competition started back in March and looking over gardens and displays over July and August showed that the entries were as good as ever.” Categories included Best Garden (category one), Best Display (category two), Premises (category three), Community (category four), Best Wildlife/Sustainable Garden (category five), Best Schools Garden (category six), Best Unusual Container (category seven) and Allotment of the Year.

Entrants were encouraged to enhance their environment through the imaginative use of horticulture.

Winners were: Category 1a – Joe McMahon; Category 1b – Jannette and Albert Priest; Category 1c – Avril Lowery; Category 2a – Mick and Hilary Harper; Category 2b – Jannette and Albert Priest; Category 3a – HMP Hafield; Category 4a – Warmsworth Community Library Gardeners; Category 4b – Woodlands New Estate TARA Gardening Group; Category 5 – Sandringham Primary; Category 6 – Woodfield Primary School; Category 7 – “Bob & Brenda Camp Cook Out” – Woodfield Primary School; Category 8a – Julia and Phil Winterman – Woodfield Road; Category 8b – Rob Harrison and Nigel Brooke – Cantley Park Silver Jubilee and Most Improved allotment – Hexthorpe Ings.