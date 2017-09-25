Dance legends The Prodigy announce Doncaster concert date

Dance music legends The Prodigy are coming to Doncaster later this year

The band, best known for huge chart hits such as Firestarter and Breathe, will appear at The Dome on December 15 as part of a short UK tour.

The group has announced a series of headline dates including three dates at London’s O2 Academy Brixton this December.

This will be their first UK dates since their major arena tour in 2015.

For nearly 30 years The Prodigy have been pioneers of electronic music. They’ve dropped six era defining studio albums and delivered unforgettable live performances that have taken electronic beats into unchartered territories.

Following the announcement of their new label deal with BMG worldwide, new music is to be released this year with an album slated for early 2018.

Tickets for their UK tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 29th September.

14th Dec: Manchester O2 Apollo

15th Dec: Doncaster Dome

16th Dec: Plymouth Pavilions

18th Dec: Glasgow O2 Academy

19th Dec: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

21st Dec: London O2 Academy Brixton

22nd Dec: London O2 Academy Brixton (8PM - 3AM)

23rd Dec: London O2 Academy Brixton

Support to be announced.