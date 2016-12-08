Crowdfunding comes to South Yorkshire with launch of affordable housing scheme

Property crowdfunding platform, The House Crowd, has launched an affordable housing development that will transform the disused site of a former care home in Bolton-upon-Dearne.

Local residents can invest in the project at thehousecrowd.com, with the opportunity to earn up to 12% p.a fixed.

The development will comprise 28 houses, with a mixture of detached and semi-detached four-bed family homes available. Prices will start at around £200,000, with the first homes scheduled to be unveiled in July 2017. Even at this early stage, there has been tremendous interest in off-plan sales, with a number of units reserved already.

Each home will have a modern layout, with exteriors of Yorkshire Stone that have been carefully designed to add to the natural semi-rural surroundings overlooking the Dearne Valley. A family-friendly development, The Woodlands will have remote-controlled gates and is close to local amenities and transport links.

Frazer Fearnhead, founder and CEO of The House Crowd, said: “Yorkshire needs affordable housing, and there’s nowhere near enough stock available.

“The Woodlands development will bring attractive, well-designed family homes to Rotherham, whilst also giving people the chance to invest in housing which will improve the local area. It’s a project that’s centred on the local community, and we’re excited to watch it develop over the coming year.”

The House Crowd is a property crowdfunding platform that solves some of the common problems faced when investing in a property as an individual. With investment from just £1,000, individuals can invest in property and share in any rental income and capital uplift. Crowdfunding allows investors to pool resources with those other like-minded investors, spreading risk and earning consistent, predictable returns.

The House Crowd was launched in 2012, and to date has successfully funded over 200 projects, raising over £32M so far. For more information, visit thehousecrowd.com or www.hc-developments.co.uk