Conisbrough three bed semi - £117,000

Situated in a cul-de-sac location is this three bedroomed semi-detached house within walking distance to the centre of the village and Conisbrough railway station where properties seldom appear on the open market.

The property benefits from gas central heating and Upvc double glazing.

On the ground floor the accommodation comprises a porch and lounge/diner which is fitted with a wall mounted pebble effect electric fire and has a ranch style open plan staircase to the first floor.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of beech wall and base units and has plumbing for an automatic washing machine. There is also a side porch.

On the first floor are the three bedrooms, two of which are doubles.

There is a fully tiled bathroom which is fitted with a white low level suite of bath, basin and toilet.

Outside, the front of the property is laid to flags and a driveway leads to the integral garage which has an up-and-over door, power and light.

The private rear garden has a flagged patio area and a raised area which is laid to lawn with a selection of plants and shrubs.

* Priory Close, Conisbrough - £117,000 - contact Dunstans on 01709 864414.