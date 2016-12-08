COMPETITION: Your chance to win tickets to see The Snowman at Sheffield City Hall

A much-loved Christmas classic flies into South Yorkshire next week - and you could be there to see it.

The Snowman, the ever-popular children's tale of a boy's magical adventures with a snowman that comes to life, will arrive at Sheffield City Hall on December 15 - and we have a family ticket for four to give away to see the production.

Following on from their highly acclaimed 33 performance tour last December, Carrot Productions are once again visiting Sheffield to share their Snowman magic.

Hear some of the UK's top musicians perform Howard Blake's beautiful soundtrack - including the evocative 'Walking in the Air' - in perfect synchronicity with the film shown on the big screen.

There is a matinee and schools performance at 1.30pm, with a schools discount and tickets are £10 for children and adults (no booking fee applies).

Please contact Box Office on 0114 2789 789 to make a group booking.

You can watch The Snowman on the big screen at Sheffield City Hall. (Photo: Snowman Enterprises Ltd 2016).

The evening performance- starts at 7pm.

And new for 2016, showgoers will also be able to enjoy a re-telling of the classic fairytale, Cinderella, for orchestra and narrator before settling down to watch The Snowman.

The show is suitable for all ages from 3+

Tickets for The Snowman (subject to booking fees) at Sheffield City Hall are available online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk, over the phone on 0114 2 789 789 and in person at the Sheffield City Hall Box Office.

The Snowman is a magical treat for all the family. (Photo: Tom Bangbala 2016).

But to stand a chance of winning a family ticket for four, simply answer the following question, along with your name and which performance you would like to see at Sheffield City Hall on December 15 to darren.burke@jpress.co.uk by no later than 3pm on December 12.

QUESTION: Who composed the soundtrack for The Snowman?

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions