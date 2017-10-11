Communication Specialist College Doncaster (CSCD)

At Cast Theatre in Doncaster,

October 17 and 18.

Straight from their critically acclaimed performances in Australia, The Farm, in association with Performing Lines and NORPA (Australia) and Dance Touring Partnership, presents Cockfight, an exhilarating duet of extreme physical theatre that explores male behaviour and intergenerational conflicts.

As the players say they think dance is a young person’s game. What happens when someone higher up the food chain weakens and is ready to be taken down? Cockfight is a work for two performers – Gavin Webber and Joshua Thomson – developed by The Farm in partnership with guest artist Julian Louis; a powerful and dangerous physical performance (The Australian, said “… the work is physical theatre at its most extreme…”), the duet is woven around the lives of two men from different generations, trapped in an all too familiar and universal environment – the office.

In Cockfight the two men exist side by side, share space, resources, time and responsibility and justify their existence in relation to each other. Their physical action is underpinned by a fierce co-dependency in a duet of slow-motion fight sequences, interlocking rolls and tackles and Buster Keaton-esque battles of supremacy.

Cockfight is born out of a very real relationship between performers Joshua Thomson (33 years old) and Gavin Webber (50 years old). Thomson joined Webber at Dancenorth in Australia in 2005 and they have continued to work together ever since. Their relationship has developed over the years, and these shifts in their shared physical and performance history are evident in the trust and danger of Cockfight’s choreographic language. Based in the Gold Coast, with roots in Berlin, The Farm is an international network of highly respected artists, ranging from choreographers and independent dancers to musicians and designers. Tickets are £16.50 (£14.50 concessions). Call 01302 303959.