Comic Jason Manford announces autumn date in Doncaster

Comedian Jason Manford has announced a date in Doncaster this autumn as part of a nationwide UK tour.

The funnyman will bring his Muddle Class to The Dome on November 17 as part of a marathon series of dates across Britain.

A spokesman said: "Due to overwhelming public demand, Jason is thrilled to announce a further 45 new dates to his UK tour.

"These extra shows will see Jason travel to all corners of the country delighting audiences with his infectious wit, charm and humour."

Tickets for the new dates go on-sale at 10am on Friday.

One of the UK's biggest comedy stars, ‘Muddle Class’ is Jason’s long awaited return to stand-up, featuring 108 dates throughout the whole of 2018. The tour will kick off on 24 January in Leeds and finish on 8 December in Brighton.

Jason said: “I'm absolutely chuffed to bits to be announcing even more dates for my 'Muddle Class' tour. I'm trying my best to come to a venue near you so there's no excuse not to come see me; I've done the hard work so you don't have to! So grab a ticket quick then spend a whole year looking forward to it!”

In addition to the new tour Jason hosts his ratings-winning three-hour live show on Absolute Radio every Sunday morning. He recently hosted the critically acclaimed Sunday night primetime ITV1 game show, Bigheads.

Tickets are £27.50 and are available on 01302 370777.