Classic Georgian house for sale in Owston Ferry

This attractive classic double fronted Georgian home boasts many original features, sash windows, decorative ceilings and open fireplaces.

It is pleasantly situated in the heart of the riverside village of Owston Ferry accessible to surrounding villages and the motorway network via the M180.

This deceptively spacious high ceiling property comprises of an impressive reception hall with galleried staircase, study, music room, dining room, sitting room, dining kitchen with double Belfast sink, a four oven Aga and a personal door and steps down to a larder.

There is also an utility and five double bedrooms, two of which are en-suite and a family bathroom with fully tiled shower cubicle and panelled bath.

An additional staircase gives access to the roof space which offers a wide range of opportunities for futher living accommodation.

There is a driveway with ample parking for several vehicles and an attractive mature well stocked walled garden.

The outside of the property also benefits from a range of storage/outbuildings.

* Trenthall, North Street, Owston Ferry - reduced to £420,000, contact Keith Clough on 01302 347265.