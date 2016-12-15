Charming farmhouse in Norton for sale for £515,000

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a charming Grade II listed semi-detached large farmhouse, sympathetically converted and believed to have origins back to the 1600’s set in lovely grounds.
The accommodation has immense character and the accommodation briefly comprises the following.
On the ground floor the entrance lobby leads through into the family room and there is a shower room with toilet and basin.
The large living kitchen is a spectacular feature room of great character with a heavy beamed ceiling. The room is divided into three areas - the kitchen area, a dining/snug area, and an original living kitchen which is now used as an utility room.
There is a sitting room which has access into the lovely sunken courtyard garden and there is a feature fireplace with cast iron open dog grate for a real fire.
A half landing leads to the large double bedroom two. On the first floor is the bathroom with a suite of bath, basin, bidet and toilet.
There are three further bedrooms, one being en-suite.
Outside there is a parking area for several cars.
* Jordanthorpe Hall Farm, Norton - £515,000, contact Saxton Mee on 0114 268 3241.