Charming farmhouse in Norton for sale for £515,000

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a charming Grade II listed semi-detached large farmhouse, sympathetically converted and believed to have origins back to the 1600’s set in lovely grounds.

The accommodation has immense character and the accommodation briefly comprises the following.

.

On the ground floor the entrance lobby leads through into the family room and there is a shower room with toilet and basin.

The large living kitchen is a spectacular feature room of great character with a heavy beamed ceiling. The room is divided into three areas - the kitchen area, a dining/snug area, and an original living kitchen which is now used as an utility room.

There is a sitting room which has access into the lovely sunken courtyard garden and there is a feature fireplace with cast iron open dog grate for a real fire.

A half landing leads to the large double bedroom two. On the first floor is the bathroom with a suite of bath, basin, bidet and toilet.

.

There are three further bedrooms, one being en-suite.

Outside there is a parking area for several cars.

* Jordanthorpe Hall Farm, Norton - £515,000, contact Saxton Mee on 0114 268 3241.