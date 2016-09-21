Character home in Worksop for sale - offers in excess of £550,000

Woodcroft is a delightful character home occupying a plot of approximately a third of an acre presented to an exceptional standard throughout with planning permission to further develop resulting in a substantial home approaching 3,000 square feet.

Woodcroft enjoys the most idyllic of settings approached by a little known country lane situated on the edge of Lindrick Golf Course resulting in protected scenic views. In its current form the property offers spacious versatile accommodation, sympathetically modernised with the highest quality of fitments throughout, complemented further by immaculate manicured gardens. The tranquil location whilst being immediately rural is well served by local facilities and is highly commutable with major commercial centres and the M1 motorway being easily accessible. The ground floor accommodation comprises a cloakroom with toilet, a dining room, a sitting room with French doors which open onto the rear garden and a lounge with a Derbyshire stone fireplace which forms the focal point of the room. In the breakfast kitchen, French style doors open onto a rear seating terrace. There is an integral double oven and grill with a five ringed ceramic hob and stainless steel extractor canopy. There is also a sun lounge and a guest double bedroom with en-suite. On the first floor is the master bedroom which has a self contained dressing room. Outside, the property is approached off a delightful tree lined lane with electronic timber gates with an ornamental wrought iron surround opening to a pea gravelled driveway which provides off-road parking for several vehicles and gives access to the garage. The front gardens are mainly shaped lawned areas. The rear garden is privately enclosed with two separate seating terraces. To arrange a viewing or for more information contact Fine & Country on 0114 404 0044.

* Woodcroft, Lindrick Common, Worksop - offers in excess of £550,000, contact Fine & Country on 0114 404 0044.