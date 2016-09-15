Character home in Woodall for sale for £650,000

This is a magnificent character home occupying grounds of approximately a third of an acre, boasting south facing gardens to the rear elevation and a delightful village location.

Woodall House presents spacious accommodation, sympathetically modernised throughout, and retaining original period features resulting in immense charm and character.

This classic property includes three reception rooms, a superb family living kitchen and a grand reception hall.

Situated in a sought after picturesque village, well served by local facilities in neighbouring Harthill, it falls within the catchment area of highly regarded local and private schooling.

It also enjoys the most idyllic semi rural setting and yet the M1 motorway is easily accessible as are the surrounding commerical centres, including Sheffield, Leeds and Nottingham.

Current property owner Stephanie said: “It’s almost Tardis like, as it’s only when you get inside that you can appreciate just how spacious it is.

“For us it has been the ideal family home.”

* Woodall House, Dowcarr Lane, Woodall - £650,000 contact Fine & Country on 0114 404 0044