Call for trustees for the RSPCA

Volunteers are being sought to become trustees of the Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch of the RSPCA.

The branch operates the South Yorkshire Animal Centre at Bawtry as well as delivering vital education and information services across the local area.

It is looking for professionals from any walk of life who share the values of the RSPCA and would like to be trustees of the charity.

The branch would especially like to hear from individuals with experience in one or more of the following areas: finance, marketing (including digital marketing), communications, IT, income generation (including fundraising, sponsorship, retail, sales).

Also those from the legal profession, people management and project management.

The role is ideal for professional development or for the retired looking for a new challenge or simply to influence local animal welfare delivery.

The minimum commitment is four hours a month, but if you can spare more time than this, there are opportunities to work on individual trustee projects and campaigns.

If you would like to be considered as a trustee, or if you require further information about this then you can contact trustees@rspcadrb.org.uk. For other volunteer roles within the RSPCA retail operations arm, animal fostering, home-visits or fundraising, contact info@rspcadrb.org.uk email.