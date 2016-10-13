Buyers flock to new South Yorkshire housing development

The sales office has only been open a matter of weeks, but already Bellway’s Stonegarth development in Monk Bretton has become a firm favourite with housebuyers.

Located on the outskirts of the popular South Yorkshire village, Stonegarth features an elegant selection of three and four bedroom homes, all of which are being built to the highest quality and standards. And with prices starting from just £167,995, it’s easy to see why so many people are falling in love with this small corner of Monk Bretton.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “Interest was high in Stonegarth from the moment we announced it, with our pre-sales database boasting over 400-registered contacts. This level of initial interest then carried over to the start of sales, and now after just two months, we’ve sold 11 homes.”

Stonegarth’s collection of two-storey, three and four bedroom homes include both detached and semi-detached properties in a range of different styles – including Beswicks, Shipleys, Saltaires, Addinghams, Mulberrys and Hambletons, all of which have proved popular at every Bellway development they’ve appeared on.

“The breadth of choice here at Stonegarth is absolutely incredible,” continued Melanie. “In fact the amount of different house types is something a lot of the buyers have said they love about it, the overriding opinion being that they make Stonegarth feel and look like part of the village, rather than a brand new extension to it.”

Situated north east of Barnsley town centre, Monk Bretton has been a settlement since medieval times. Today its historic setting, which features amongst other things the stunning 12th Century Prior that gave the village its name, provides a picturesque backdrop to a thoroughly modern village.

The village benefits from a number of well-regarded schools that cater for children from reception age right through to upper sixth. For those travelling to work, Barnsley town centre, with its mainline train station is just 10-minutes away, making commutes to all the major regional conurbations quick and straightforward. And for those driving, a trip to Leeds is just forty minutes, and Sheffield can be reached in less than fifty.

“Stonegarth really does deliver the best of both worlds – a slice of village life combined with easy access to the main centres of commerce and entertainment in Yorkshire,” added Melanie. “I’m absolutely certain that these benefits, combined with the wide choice of homes, and great prices have played a huge role in the success we’ve enjoyed in Monk Bretton so far.”

As with the majority of Bellway homes in Yorkshire, the houses at Stonegarth are available through the Help to Buy (HTB) scheme. This ever-popular Government initiative, which is aimed at getting more people onto or moving up the property ladder, allows buyers to purchase their own home with just a five per cent deposit, which means homes in Monk Bretton can be purchased with deposits as low as £8,399.

Additionally, selected plots are available to purchase using Bellway’s Part Exchange scheme. This enables current homeowners to remove all the stresses and strains traditionally associated with buying and selling homes by simply selling their existing home to Bellway and either up and down grading to their new home.

“If you take into account the location, the breath of choice, the prices and they buyer incentives, it strikes me that Monk Bretton is probably the perfect new housing development,” concluded Melanie. “As such, if it doesn’t sell out in record time I’ll be shocked!”