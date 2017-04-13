Bullish buyers snap up Sheffield homes

The partnership behind a major Sheffield housing project has hailed growing confidence in the housing market for the early success at Birchlands on Earl Marshal Road – which only launched its first show home this week.

Birchlands is the fourth development to be launched by Sheffield Housing Company (SHC), a joint venture between Sheffield City Council, Keepmoat and Great Places Housing Group.

Despite still being in its infancy, housing and community regeneration specialist, Keepmoat has revealed 16 of the 58 homes available on the development have already been snapped up and interest is anticipated to grow further with the availability of a show home.

This stylish scheme will boast homes in a range of two to six bedroom designs; and is located just two miles from Sheffield city centre and close to open green spaces. Homes include contemporary Symphony fitted kitchens, off-road parking, rear gardens and an energy efficient combi boilers.

Ian Hoad, regional director for Keepmoat said: “Since we started building in Sheffield, we’ve seen a marked increase in confidence from buyers, and this is reflected in off plan sales and early reservations. We have worked incredibly closely with our partners across all schemes in Sheffield, to establish the housing needs of a particular area and this often means delivering homes of varied tenure.

“With the show home now open for prospective buyers to get a glimpse of the lifestyle available at Birchlands, we are poised for sustained interest.”

Home prices begin at £127,500, or just £102,000 with the Help to buy scheme, which is available on all properties throughout this development.

As well as new homes for sale, Great Places’ is offering local people two and three bedroom homes for sale from only £52,000, for a 35 per cent share through shared ownership. A monthly rent of £223 is payable on the remaining share. The company is also offering two and four bedroom properties for rent, which are on offer for approximately £133 per week.

John Clephan, project director for Sheffield Housing Company said: “Our aim is to improve the quality and choice of homes available in all tenures across the city and the swift success of this, our fourth development, shows that the message is reaching our communities. Of course, with SHC, more new homes being built means we can fulfil another of our aims which is to continue to invest in jobs and training for local people and engage local businesses in the supply chain.”

The show homes are open Thursday – Monday from 10am – 5pm at the Birchlands site: Earl Marshal Road, Sheffield, S4 8LA, viewings can be made by calling 0114 2991 563.

For more information regarding Keepmoat, please visit Keepmoat