Bingo bonanza set to hit the jackpot in Doncaster

A new project which puts a theatrical twist on the popular game of bingo is heading to Doncaster.

Right Up Our Street (RUOS), which aims to get more adults choosing, making, seeing and sharing cultural ideas across the town, has commissioned the theatre company Excavate to create an exciting evening of storytelling and game playing based on the game of bingo.

In a fun filled performance that’s suitable for all the family, this is bingo in which each ball leads to stories of characters and events from the local community, short films made with butchers and bakers, guest appearances, and live music throughout. Each show is utterly unique and made specifically for the venue in which it is performed. And there will be prizes!

The project involves creating an evening unlike anything seen before with characters and stories from the Doncaster community weaved into a hilarious performance mix. The audience is guided through the fun where something lurks behind every ball and includes guest appearances from local people and live musical accompaniment throughout.

The Excavate team have been researching and preparing over the summer and the show will be performed in November at the Concertina Club in Mexborough on November 12 and 16 at 8pm, Woodfield Social Club in Balby on November 13 and 15 at 8pm and the Labour Club in Rossington November 14 and 28 at 8pm.

Rachel Ryan, from Right Up Our Street, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing this unmissable opportunity to the people of Doncaster. Bingo Bonanza is a fantastic mix of storytelling, theatre and comedy all based on a game everyone loves to play – bingo! A lot of work goes into the research for the performances and to find the hidden gems that make our town great. The culmination of that work is an evening Doncaster will definitely be proud of.

Andy Barrett, from Excavate, said: “We’ve met so many interesting people and groups in the area. So expect to hear stories about pigeon fanciers, Amazon Fulfilment workers, Peglers workers, community activists, concertina players, social club stewards and rock guitarists with a penchant for pottery.”

“Performance dates are to be confirmed so we’d encourage everyone to keep an eye out for more information over the coming months so as many people as possible can enjoy the fun!”

Excavate is a theatre company based in Nottingham who initially created the project working in Bolsover but are now are bringing the model to Doncaster.

To register for free tickets for the events and for further information visit www.rightupourstreet.org.uk