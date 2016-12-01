Big hearted ladies from Doncaster raise a cup for charity

Big hearted ladies from Doncaster raised a cup for charity when they generated funds to find new and better health cures for women.

The Doncaster Branch of Wellbeing of Women took afternoon tea at Floristry by Lord Hurst in Doncaster to help raise funds to find new and better treatments and cures that will transform the lives of thousands of women, babies and their families.

Chairman of the Doncaster Branch, Jan Wildgoose, said: “If only it were true that it takes just a cuppa to bring an end to the misery, pain and distress caused by the many health issues that affect women. This is our third event this year for Wellbeing of Women and we are a strong group of committed, loyal and dedicated fundraisers.

“Whether its menstrual problems, fertility issues, preterm or difficult births, the menopause, these are just some of the issues that 51% of the population put up with on a daily basis. We want to prevent other women suffering in the same way by supporting Wellbeing of Women who fund pioneering research into women’s reproductive health.”

Tina Weaver, Wellbeing of Women’s Acting CEO said: “Without the amazing support of people like Jan Wildgoose and the wonderful Doncaster committee, friends and supporters, Wellbeing of Women would be unable to fund people and projects to improve treatments and better support women.”

Many tests, treatments and preventions taken for granted today are the results of research that Wellbeing of Women has funded over the last 50 years.