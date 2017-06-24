Bentley children’s take on classic tale

Set in post-revolutionary France and based on the novel by Victor Hugo, Les Miserables, is set to be staged by a talented drama group from Bentley.

Leading children’s Lets Act Drama School runs weekly classes in Bentley and also London and The Whole school is set to perform in Les Miserables on Saturday July 1 at the Montgomery Theatre in Sheffield.

Lesley Adie, of Lets Act Drama School, said: “Les Misèrables School Edition is the biggest production we have put on as a school. We have always worked in smaller space, but we decided this year to perform our show at The Montgomery Theatre in Sheffield.

“We have an exceptional cast of children from the mere age of four and ranging to 18-years-old. The Children have worked incredibly hard on this production.”

The production of Les Miserables travels with prisoner-on-parole, Jean Valjean, as he runs from the ruthless Inspector Javert on a journey beyond the barricades, at the centre of the June Rebellion.

The classic tale, based on the Broadway production of the same name, traces Valjean as he tries to help a poor factory worker, Fantine, by saving her child, Cosette, from innkeepers who are holding her captive as a slave.

Lesley Adie added: “A lot of the children in our production have worked professionally in the industry including in the four part BBC Drama Trust Me. There is one who has taken on a lead child role in Priscilla Queen of the Desert touring Europe for six weeks and children who have had roles in BBC’s Doctors, Coronation Street, CBBC’s Wolf Blood and many commercial adverts including Apple Pay.

“The show is allowing our children to work with an amazing musical director, Ian Gude, and an incredible professional band of musicians.”

Teacher at Lets Act Drama School, Hayley Shay, said: “ Please don’t miss out on this amazing show. You can buy tickets from the www.ticketsource.co.uk/letsact website.