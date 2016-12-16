Beautiful five bedroomed detached cottage in Walkeringham - £300,000

This is a beautiful five bedroom detached cottage which has benefited from much renovation inside and out.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall with a cloakroom, which has a toilet and basin, and an office/study with fitted furniture and underfloor heating.

There is a dining room and a lounge with an open fireplace. In the kitchen there is an integrated electric hob and oven with an extractor above and an integrated fridge, plus a feature fireplace.

There is an utility room with space for a washing machine; and a conservatory.

On the first floor, bedroom one has a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite of double shower cubicle, toilet and basin.

There are a further four bedrooms.

In the bathroom there is a three piece suite including a P-shaped bath, toilet and basin.

Outside, to the front is a small garden area, fronted by wall. To the rear is a lawned and paved garden with views over paddock land to the rear.

A driveway provides parking for several vehicles and leads to a detached double garage.

* Grange Cottage, North Moor Road, Walkeringham - £300,000, contact William H Brown on 01777 704248.