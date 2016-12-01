Be in your new home for Christmas

With December upon us and Christmas less than four weeks away, the festive season will be here quicker than you think.

Whilst the run up to Christmas is traditionally a time for winding down and looking forward to cheering in the New Year, at Blundells the lettings teams are ramping up activity and playing Santa to deliver new homes for tenants in time for Christmas.

At this time of year many letting agents talk about how quiet the market is and that the New Year is the time for new tenants with many prospective renters putting off important decisions until 2017.

However this isn’t necessarily the case and securing a rental property at this time of year may actually be a smart move for those who are able to move straight away. If you are looking to secure a rental property in time for Christmas, now is the time to act.

Manager at Blundells Lettings, William Thompson commented; “We’ve got some brilliant properties across the City, all available to move in to ready for Christmas. With Boxing Day being the busiest day of the year for new tenancy enquiries, now is a great time to act for savvy tenants wishing to beat the New Year rush.”

At Blundells, many of their landlords are taking part in the ‘Move now for Christmas’ offer, with some even offering free rent, discounted rent or Christmas gifts as they embrace the spirit of the holiday season.

Act now to beat the January rush and benefit from some fantastic offers. For a full list of available properties visit www.blundells.com.

If you are a landlord with an empty property why not contact the Blundells Lettings team on 01142689980 to see how they can secure you a new tenant dfor christmas