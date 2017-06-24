Asking patients and staff to nominate unsung health care heroes for recognition

It’s that time of the year again when the unsung heroes of health care are recognised by patients for the good work they do.

The Trust which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Mexbrorough Montagu Hospital, is asking for patients to nominate exceptional hospital workers for its annual STAR Awards.

Each year Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) hosts an awards and celebration event to recognise their amazing workforce and recognise those individuals and teams who go above and beyond.

In a change from last year, patients and visitors to the hospital now have the opportunity to nominate those deserving of recognition.

Whether it’s a doctor, nurse, porter or volunteer, the Trust wants to hear about those members of the team who delivered excellent care, or made you, or a friend or family member, feel comfortable and well-informed throughout the hospital experience.

This is your chance to say ‘thank you’ to those that go the extra mile each and every day to keep us well.

Chief executive of the Trust, Richard Parker, said: “We have an amazing team here at DBTH, evidenced in the everyday running of our hospitals and in the quality of care we deliver to the people of Doncaster, Bassetlaw and beyond.

“Our annual STAR Awards is a fantastic opportunity to recognise those who work at the hospital – we know our staff are amazing but we want to make sure they know it too.

“I want to encourage local people to send in nominations and help us say ‘thank you’ to some truly caring individuals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.”

If you can think of someone deserving of an award please send their name and the hospital/department they work in to communicationsandengagement@dbh.nhs.uk email address.

The deadline for nominations is Friday July 7 and the shortlists will be chosen before the awards ceremony on September 7.