Askern Music festival for 2017

Askern Music Festival promises to be even bigger and better in 2017 as it returns for its second year.

The festival, on Saturday, July 15, from noon, at Askern Welfare Cricket Club at Manor Way, Askern, promises to be better this year and the hit of the summer.

The festival, which this year welcomes headliners The Pigeon Detectives plus special guests, is very family friendly, with not only awesome music but great and unique food outlets, lots of open spaces and a fabulous fully stocked bar.

To get advance tickets at adults (14-plus) – £20; Juniors (11 to 14) – £10 and Children (Under 11’s) – free, visit the www.seetickets.com/tour/askern-music-festival-2017 website.