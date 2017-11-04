An ideal family home Willow Dale, 1 Beltoft Road, Epworth

A golden opportunity to buy a three bedroom detached bungalow in the historic market town of Epworth.

Ideally positioned on the outskirts of the town this property boasts a reception hallway and a spacious lounge with a front facing picture window with views over open countryside and a marble fireplace with living flame gas fire.

Garden of Willow Dale, 1 Beltoft Road, Epworth

The dining kitchen features fitted base and wall units, work top incorporating a one-and-a-half drainer sink, tiled splashbacks and a built-in oven.

The property has gas fired central heating throughout and also features a master bedroom with a range of fitted wardrobes, a conservatory, two additional bedrooms and a shower room with a white suite comprising of a pedestal washbasin, toilet, double shower and shaver point. A driveway at the side of the property has ample parking for several vehicles. There are also double garages with personal gate to the side and a pathway leading to patio area. The front of this property benefits from a low hedge and a brick boundary wall.

Kitchen of Willow Dale, 1 Beltoft Road, Epworth