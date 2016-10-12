A third of landlords are worried about Brexit effect

More than a third of landlords (35 per cent) think that leaving the EU will have a negative impact on their ability to attract tenants in the future, according to the latest findings form the National Landlords Association (NLA).

The findings also show that 39 per cent believe that Brexit will have no significant impact on their business; 21 per cent are unsure; while five per cent believe it will have a positive impact.

The research follows Prime Minister Teresa May’s announcement at the Conservative Party Conference that the process of the UK leaving the EU will be triggered by March 2017.

Across the UK, the findings show that more than half of landlords in central London (55 per cent) believe Brexit will have a negative impact on their business – higher than any other region.

Just over a fifth of landlords in the North East (22 per cent) think Brexit will have a negative impact – the lowest proportion compared to other regions of the UK.

The findings also come as the NLA launches its new podcast series: Inside Property.

The first 30 minute podcast, which is presented by Richard Blanco, focuses on what life after Brexit will look like for landlords, and features guests:

Richard Bowser, Editor of Property Investor News

Chris Norris, Head of Policy at the NLA

Richard Donnell, Director of Research and Insight at Hometrack.

Richard Blanco said: “These findings clearly show that a significant proportion of landlords are concerned about what Brexit will mean for their lettings business so we wanted to try to understand and make sense of the situation.

“We now know that Article 50 will be triggered soon, but landlords still have lots of questions, like what will happen to rental demand as a consequence of Brexit, will house prices fall, or should I rethink my investment strategy? The first episode of Inside Property will address all these questions and more”.